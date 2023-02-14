India's income tax dept conducts searches at BBC offices: sources

A BBC documentary had questioned PM Narendra Modi's leadership during deadly riots in Gujrat

14 February,2023 12:53 pm

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's income tax department conducted searches at the BBC's New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday, two sources told Reuters.

The income tax department and the BBC did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The move comes weeks after the government blocked the sharing of clips of a BBC documentary that questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during deadly riots in 2002 in the western state of Gujarat.