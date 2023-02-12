Earthquake impact on Turkiye GDP unlikely to be as much as in 1999

The death toll in Turkiye and Syria earthquake exceeded 28,000 on Sunday

DUBAI (REUTERS) - The impact of last week’s earthquake on Turkey’s growth domestic product (GDP) is unlikely to be as pronounced as after the earthquake that hit the country in 1999, IMF Executive Director Mahmoud Mohieldin told reporters on the sidelines of the Arab Fiscal Forum on Sunday.

Mohieldin added that, after the initial impact over the next few months, public and private sector investments in rebuilding could boost GDP growth going forward.

Rescuers pulled a survivor from earthquake rubble on Sunday, six days after one of the worst natural disasters to hit parts of Syria and Turkey, as the death toll exceeded 28,000 and looked set to rise further.

Facing questions over his handling of Turkey's most devastating earthquake since 1939, President Tayyip Erdogan promised to start rebuilding within weeks, saying hundreds of thousands of buildings were wrecked.