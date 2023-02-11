Rate hike fears cause dip in Canada's major stock index

Energy up by 1.5 percent as oil prices rose in response to Russia's decision to cut output next month

11 February,2023

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada (BoC) may reconsider its decision to suspend raising interest rates which caused Friday's dip in Canada's major stock index, according to strong domestic jobs statistics. Gains in energy companies prevented further declines on the index's resource-heavy index.

S&P/TSX composite index of the Toronto Stock Exchange was down 74.3 points or 0.36 percent at 20,523.45 at 9:54 am ET.

Analysts' predictions of 15,000 jobs were considerably exceeded by Canada's economy which created a net 150,000 new jobs in January which was the fifth straight monthly rise. The unemployment rate also stayed the same at five percent indicating that the job market was still tight and might lead to more rate increases.

Co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management Kevin Headland said that since inflation was still a concern the market may be reacting to the fact that interest rate increases were still a possibility.

The BoC raised interest rates by 25 basis points despite having a tendency to delay rate increases. Technology equities that are rate-sensitive decreased 1.5 percent. Energy was a bright light up 1.5 percent as oil prices rose in response to Russia's decision to cut oil output next month.

Magna International Inc. had a 12.9 percent decline in its stock due to changes based on results after the auto parts manufacturer announced a nearly 80 percent decline in its quarterly profit as a result of greater engineering expenditures in its electrification and self-driving businesses.

The stock caused a 3.5 percent decline in the consumer discretionary sector.