Business Business Inflation seems certain to slow this year, Feds Governor

09 February,2023 03:22 am

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - Although the US central bank's effort to meet its two percent objective may be a lengthy fight with monetary policy remained tighter for longer than anticipated, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that inflation seemed certain to continue slowing this year.

In prepared remarks for a conference at Arkansas State University, Waller stated that there were indications that the price of food, energy and housing will moderate this year and that the Fed's quick rises in interest rates had started to pay off.

Waller stated, "I'm not seeing indications of a swift fall in the economic indicators and I am ready for a prolonged struggle. The economy was holding up well as seen by the unexpectedly large addition of 517,000 jobs in January. He added that it also indicated that labour income will also be solid and bolster consumer spending which might keep upward pressure on inflation in the months ahead.

Even if pay growth has slowed, Waller said the decrease was not enough, adding, "The Fed will need to maintain its restrictive monetary policy stance for a while."

Waller ssid, "I want to make clear today that the task is not done. Though we have made headway decreasing inflation.”

