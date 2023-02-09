Suzuki announces further car production shut down

Due to inventory shortage production suspended from Feb 13-17; motorcycle plant will keep running

09 February,2023 03:15 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) said on Wednesday that its automobile manufacture would be suspended from February 13 to February 17 due to a shortage of inventory.

According to a message sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company's management has decided to stop producing vehicles from February 13 to February 117, 2023, as a result of a continuous shortage of inventory.

Additionally, the message said that the motorcycle plant will keep running.

PMSC domestically assembles, produces, and markets Suzuki motorcycles, sedans, pickup trucks, vans, 4x4s and other vehicles, along with any required replacement components.

Due to an inventory shortage, PSMC announced last month that its facility will be temporarily closed from January 2 to January 6 and then again from January 16 to January 20.

At the time, PSMC said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had set up a system requiring prior authorization for imports. The manufacturer claimed that this restriction had negatively impacted import consignment clearance and therefore reduced inventory levels.

Bookings will resume as soon as the environment is suitable to serve new customers, it was said.

Pakistan's auto industry, which is largely dependent on imports, is in crisis as a result of the SBP's restrictions on the issuance of Letters of Credit (LCs) in the wake of persistent currency depreciation. Industries are having trouble operating as a result of the nation's reserves' catastrophic depletion.