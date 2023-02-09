MCB declares 10% increase in consolidated earnings during 2022

Profit-before-tax increased from Rs53.27 billion for 2021 by 41.4% to Rs75.34 billion in 2022

09 February,2023 03:14 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - MCB Bank Limited declared consolidated earnings of Rs34.451 billion in 2022 which is an increase of 10 percent against the previous year, according to a statement submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

MCB declared a 60 percent or Rs6 per share interim cash dividend for the period ended on December 31, 2022. This is in addition to the previous interim dividend payment of 140 percent or Rs14 per share.

The bank claimed that its profit-before-tax for 2022 increased by 41.4 percent to Rs75.34 billion from Rs53.27 billion for 2021 in accordance with the consolidated profit and loss statement of MCB.

Earnings per Share (EPS) climbed to Rs29 from Rs26.31 for the same period previous year due to a rise in Profit after Tax (PAT) of 10 percent from Rs31.32 billion.