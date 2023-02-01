Bed Bath & Beyond to file for bankruptcy protection as early as this week

For many years the go-to store lost footing after seeking to diversify into store brands

(Reuters) - According to four people with knowledge of the situation, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is getting ready to file for bankruptcy protection as early as this week and has lined up liquidators to liquidate further shops in the event that no last-minute bidder materialises.

The timing of any bankruptcy filing remained in flux Monday evening as the advisers for the American home goods store were engrossed in meetings looking into any potential alternatives, Reuters reported quoting a second individual with knowledge of the situation.

Bed Bath & Beyond is in negotiations with investment company Sixth Street to receive a loan to aid it in through the bankruptcy process. Last year the company financed $375 million to Bed Bath & Beyond.

The retailer, which was formerly regarded as a category-killer in home items like tableware and small appliances, has lined up liquidators who are preparing shop closing deals that might start as early as this weekend, sources were quoted in this claim by Reuters.

In addition to the 150 shop closings announced last year the company has announced it would close 87 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and five buybuy BABY locations. Harmon, a bargain retailer for health and cosmetics, is also closing.

For many years Bed Bath & Beyond was regarded as the go-to store for couples creating wedding registries and making baby plans but it lost its footing when it sought to diversify into store brands.