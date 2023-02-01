Declining reserves, sluggish economic development among problems of inflation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The monthly Economic Outlook Report from the Finance Ministry details the problems of inflation as sluggish economic development and declining foreign exchange reserves.

The budget deficit reached Rs1,169 billion in the first five months of the current fiscal year, while development costs came to Rs139 billion and tax income to Rs3429 billion, Dunya News reported.

The dollar s value climbed from Rs178 billion to Rs262 billion each year the federal government s non-tax revenue was Rs822 billion while the amount owed in agricultural loans was Rs842 billion.

Exports fell by 7 percent, imports rose by 18 percent there was a $3.7 billion current account deficit and foreign investment also fell by 11 percent. Remittances also reduced by 11 percent.

Additionally in the last year foreign exchange reserves have dropped from $22 billion to $ 9.5 billion.