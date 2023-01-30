'Nissan, Renault move toward alliance rejig, to make statement'

The timing of the statement and other details were earlier reported by the Nikkei business daily

30 January,2023 10:06 am

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA are moving towards an agreement on a rejig of their two-decade-old automaking alliance and will release a statement on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.

The restructured alliance, which has been in the works for months, will likely see Renault cut its stake in Nissan to around 15% from 43%, Reuters has reported, as well as seeing Nissan invest in the French automaker s new electric vehicle unit.

The two companies are moving toward an agreement on the details and will make a joint statement later on Monday, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public.

A Nissan spokesperson declined to comment. A Renault spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular working hours.