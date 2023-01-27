Shell might get out of retail sector in UK, Netherlands, Germany

Operations will be subject of strategic assessment by Shell, no decision yet made

(Web Desk) - In light of the "difficult market conditions," Shell is thinking about getting out of the home energy retail sector in Britain, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The previous year has been difficult for European energy providers as a result of rising wholesale prices and government initiatives to protect citizens from growing costs.

The three operations will be the subject of a strategic assessment by Shell that it stated was underway but that no decision had yet been made regarding their future.

In 2022, Shell invested approximately $1.5 billion in cash and credit into its British energy retail business to support it through the extreme price instability that led to the demise of numerous competing UK utilities.

There are 1.4 million clients for Shell Energy Retail in the UK, 110,000 for the German branch and 5,000 for the Dutch branch.

According to Shell, neither its residential energy supply operations in the United States nor Australia nor its wholesale and business-to-business (B2B) energy supply companies were included in the strategic assessment.

Despite difficulties in its retail division, Shell is expected to announce a record annual profit of over $30 billion in 2022 when it releases its financial results on February 7. This is due to the sharp rise in oil and gas prices.