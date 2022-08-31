PKR continues upward trend against dollar in interbank

Dollar's value went down by 12 paisa in interbank and the greenback was trading at Rs219.

31 August,2022 11:02 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Wednesday continued its upward trend against US Dollar after International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved loan tranche for cash-strapped Pakistan.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund board approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout program, allowing for a release of about $1.1 billion.

The IMF agreed to extend the programmer by a year and increase the total funding by 720 million that will bring the total access under the EFF to about US$6.5 billion.

The Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program was initially for 36 months and worth $6 billion at the time of its approval in 2019. It had stalled since earlier this year as Islamabad struggled to meet targets set by the lender.