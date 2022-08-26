Weekly inflation up by 1.83 percent

Business Business Weekly inflation up by 1.83 percent

Weekly inflation up by 1.83 percent

26 August,2022 09:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 25 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 1.83 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 219.97 points against 216.02 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 44.58 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 2.66 percent increase and went up from 219.64 points in last week to 225.48 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs.17,732-22,888; Rs.22,889-29,517; Rs.29,518-44,175 and above Rs.44,175 increased by 2.44 percent, 2.16 percent, 2 percent and 1.53 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10%) items increased, 07 (13.72%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis included pulse masoor (1.18%), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.00%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.82%), bananas (0.61%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.51%), sugar (0.28%) and mustard oil (0.07%).The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, tomatoes (43.09%), onions (41.13%), potatoes (6.32%), eggs (3.43%), garlic (2.23%), powdered milk (1.53%) and pulse mash (1.12%), non-food items, cigarettes (2.26%) and LPG (1.95%).On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chilies powder (43.42%), sugar (16.90%) and gur (1.21%).The commodities that witnessed increase in prices included tomatoes (178.10%), onions (155.14%), diesel (108.77%), petrol (94.53%), pulse masoor (90.74%), cooking oil 5 litre (70.61%), mustard oil (67.58%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (64.71%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (63.93%), washing soap (63.27%), electricity for q1 (63.03%), chicken (55.76%) and pulse gram (55.07%).