Dollar continues winning streak, gains Rs1.12 in interbank

25 August,2022 10:51 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The US dollar on Thursday continued its winning streak in interbank against the Pakistan Rupee (PKR).

The dollar, which is consistently gaining ground, gained Rs1.12 against the rupee and was being traded around Rs219.5.

However, the US dollar is still down by over Rs20 from record high rate of Rs239.94 in interbank on July 28, 2022.