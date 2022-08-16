Rupee continues winning streak as dollar falls in interbank

PKR continues to gain ground in the interbank market.

16 August,2022 10:43 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Monday continued its winning streak in interbank against the US dollar.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues to gain ground in the interbank market as the US dollar lost 73 paisa against the rupee and and was being traded around Rs213.25.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated by Rs1.51 against the dollar to close at RS213.98.

It is pertinent to mention here that the US dollar traded at a record high rate of Rs239.94 in interbank on July 28, 2022.