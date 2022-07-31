Govt may slash petrol price by Rs11 per litre

31 July,2022 08:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government may slash the price of petrol by Rs11 per litre.

Sources privy to the matter said that the price of petrol is expected to decrease by Rs11 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel is likely to increase by Rs8 per litre.

The levy on petrol is likely to increase by Rs5 per litre and on diesel, kerosene and light diesel by Rs10 per litre, sources added.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Finance will announce a slashing of prices today, and the new prices will come into effect from August 1.