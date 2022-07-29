Pak Suzuki unveils new lineup at Pakistan Auto & Parts Show

Pak Suzuki unveils new lineup at Pakistan Auto & Parts Show

29 July,2022

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki has unveiled its sample models for the new lineup, a brand-new series of magnificent cars that will resonate individually with its evolving consumer needs at the 17th Pakistan Auto & Parts Show 2022 is a three-day event, organised by PAAPAM on the 29th, 30th, and 31st of July 2022 in the international venue of the Expo Centre, Lahore.

A line-up that has been crafted with a futuristic approach and that has the ability to change the lifestyle of every Pakistani automobile user. The amazing offerings include sample models, include.

Suzuki Hustler (660 cc Mild Hybrid)

Suzuki WangonR Stingray (660cc Mild Hybrid)

Suzuki Xbee (1000 cc turbo Mild Hybrid)

Suzuki WagonR (660cc Mild Hybrid)

Suzuki Every (660 cc)

Suzuki Ertiga (1500cc) 7-seater

XL7 – (1500 cc) 7-seater

Speaking at the event, Mr. Masafumi Harano San, Managing Director of Pak Suzuki, expressed optimism for the whole automotive sector, encouraging participants to listen keenly to the changes consumers are signaling. Keeping the futuristic approach intact, they introduced multiple sampling offerings on display, including the SUV, MPV, compact, and hatchback categories that have an element to inspire and relate to multiple and diverse consumer needs.

In his keynote, he stressed the pivotal importance of the consumer-as-boss operating philosophy for all forward-looking enterprises. He further stated that because of the enormous demand from the local markets and super sales of auto parts, the focus of the company is also on increasing the supply of premium quality auto parts through localization.

In concluding his speech, he said, "In terms of our customers, our focus is on moving them towards a premium offering and upgrading their lifestyle through our products."

Speaking at the event, Mr. Aamir Shaffi, Executive Officer (marketing and sales) of Pak Suzuki, in his address, said that after successfully getting entered into the premium hatchback category, it’s time for us to change the automobile landscape by stepping up in to different categories by introducing revolutionary cars.

He also highlighted the runaway success story of the all-new Swift, saying that this fabulous vehicle is equipped with rich built-in features, showcasing the company’s futuristic approach. Because of the fantastic and appealing design with a sporty look and improved features, the all-new Swift sold 6,000 units in a short span of four months.

He also made a convincing case for growth in challenging times, achieved through focusing on consumer insights. He expressed his gratitude to the consumers who have wholeheartedly made the Swift launch an industry benchmark.