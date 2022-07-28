Pakistan's total foreign debt is $126bn

28 July,2022 08:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The total foreign debt owed by Pakistan is $126billion as of May 31, 2022, according to the details presented in the National Assembly on Thursday.

In the NA session, a document on details of foreign debts was presented, according to which the government s foreign debt reached $85.64bn.

According to the details, Pakistan s debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is $7.29bn.

According to the written answer, the foreign debt of the private sector is $11.58bn.

From 2022 to 2059, Pakistan will have to pay $95.4bn in interest and principal.

The salary and benefits details of Governor State Bank were presented in the NA, according to which the position of Governor SBP is currently vacant.

While according to former governor Raza Baqir’s salary and benefits details, Governor SBP is paid a monthly salary of Rs2.5m.

The salary is increased by 10 per cent annually and the Governor State Bank is given a fully furnished house.

Apart from this, two vehicles with 1200 liters of petrol and a driver, four domestic servants are also paid

.

State Bank Governor also pays 75 per cent of children s school fees to SBP.

Landline, mobile phone and internet are also provided free of charge to Governor SBP.

SBP also pays electricity, gas, water bills and generator fuel.

According to details of local loans received by the PTI government, local loans of over Rs120bn were received from 2019 to April 2022.

The previous government had issued T-bills worth Rs77bn and Sukuk bonds worth Rs1688bn.

Local loans of Rs340bn were obtained through national savings schemes.



