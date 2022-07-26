Rupee free fall continues as dollar hits Rs232.5 in interbank

Business Business Rupee free fall continues as dollar hits Rs232.5 in interbank

The greenback was being traded around Rs232.5

26 July,2022 10:22 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Amid the political uncertainty in the country the Pakistani rupee continued its free fall and dropped to a record low.

According to details, the greenback was being traded around Rs232.5 in interbank after appreciating by Rs2.62 compared to previous close of Rs229.88.

As per the economic experts, the downfall of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar is due to the political uncertainty in the country arising after controversial election of Chief Minister of Punjab.