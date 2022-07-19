Dollar reaches all time high of Rs217.5 in interbank

The dollar was being traded around Rs217.5.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The downward slide of the Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues as the currency has lost Rs2.31 in the interbank market against US dollar.

According to details, the dollar was being traded around Rs217.5 against the PKR on second day of the week as compared to the previous close of 215.19.

A day earlier, dollar also gained whopping Rs4.5 in the interbank amid political uncertainty in the country.