Govt decides to maintain petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Saturday kept prices of petroleum products unchanged for next fortnight so that consumers are not burdened with price hike, Finance Ministry said in a statement issued.

“In the fortnightly review of petroleum products’ prices, Prime Minister has rejected the proposal of OGRA for increase in prices of petroleum products,” the statement said adding the PM directed to maintain the prices of at the current level so as not to burden the consumers with hike in prices.

Accordingly, petrol would be sold at Rs149.86 per liter, high speed diesel at Rs144.15 per liter, kerosene oil at Rs125.56 per liter and light diesel oil at Rs118.31 per liter.