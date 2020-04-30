The Minister of State was confident there will be historic increase in exports this year.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said there has been a record increase of twenty-six percent in the country’s exports during the first eight months of current fiscal year.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said the country’s exports remained 22.552 billion dollars during this period as compared to 16.324 billion dollars of the corresponding period last year.

The Minister of State was confident there will be historic increase in exports this year. He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave importance to bolstering exports after coming to power whilst in the five year tenure of PML (N), these witnessed declines a decline was seen in exports.