ISLAMABAD (APP) - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood was informed that Pakistan’s non-energy import bill has decreased by 12.5 percent in October 2021.

Pakistan’s non-energy import bill has decreased by 12.5 percent, a decrease of USD$ 624 million, compared to September 2021, he briefed.

The Advisor Commerce chaired a meeting to discuss the imports of goods during the current Financial Year and their impact on trade and current account deficits, said a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce.

He was further informed that in terms of month-on-month growth, the Non-Energy imports have been on the decline during the first four months of this financial year.

Mr. Dawood directed the officials attending the meeting to work closely with the SBP on curbing import of non-essential imports.

Razak Dawood was informed that the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) is keeping a close eye on imports.

He was informed that the MOC and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are working closely together to analyse the imports so that timely interventions can be made.