ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended an increase in the price of petroleum products by up to Rs8 per liter from November 1.

According to a summary sent by the OGRA to the Petroleum Division, the authority has proposed hike in the price of petrol by Rs6.5 and High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs8.

The new prices – fixed for 15 days – will be announced after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval.

Just two weeks ago, the government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per liter, following fluctuation in the global oil prices.