KARACHI (Dunya News) - The US dollar has broken all the previous records of escalation against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s interbank session, appreciating by about Rs2.

The dollar was being traded around PKR173.20 on the first business day of the week compared to the previous working day’s close of 171.18.

The continuous increase in the value of the dollar has not only increased debt burden on the country by about 1800 billion rupees but has also contributed in hike in prices of everyday use items.