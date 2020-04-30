Currently, petrol is being sold at Rs123.30 per litre.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Spokesperson for Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday said that new prices of petroleum products will be announced tomorrow (Friday).

Earlier today, the regulatory authority had recommended an increase of Rs5.5 and Rs3.5 in the per litre price of petrol and diesel, respectively.

The OGRA had sent a summary to the petroleum division seeking an increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The price of petrol has been proposed to increase by Rs 5.25 per liter whereas diesel by Rs 3.5 per liter from October 1.

On September 16, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre even though the OGRA had recommended an increase of only Rs1 per litre.

The final approval with regard to revision in prices, however, rests with Prime Minister Imran Khan.