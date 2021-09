The index was trading around 44188 points.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The benchmark KSE-100 index has lost 1,098 points in intraday trade and was trading around 44188 points.

At one stage, the index saw pruning of 1290 points and breach the 44000 level.

According to experts, index drop can be associated with the bill moved in the United States (US) Senate to impose sanctions on the Afghan Taliban that could potentially extend to Pakistan.