An investment conference will be held today: Razak

Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood, has expressed the confidence of enhanced business activities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He made the remarks following Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Council and Joint Ministerial meetings in Tashkent.

The Adviser said an investment conference will be held today where joint ventures and distribution agreements are likely to be signed.

Pakistan entrepreneurs on the occasion appreciated the government for bringing a big business delegation to Uzbekistan.

Describing their interaction with Uzbek counterparts as encouraging, they said a new market is opening for Pakistan. They said there is great scope of Pakistani products including that of agriculture, textiles, pharmaceutical and sports and surgical goods in Uzbekistan.