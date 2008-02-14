- Djokovic rues 'bad day' after shock exit from Indian Wells
- Seavey overcomes moose encounter, wins Alaska's 52nd annual Iditarod
- 'Hybrid' US sheep breeder used endangered genetic material, faces jail
- Double-swiping the rewards card led to free gas for months and a felony theft charge
- Bank branch in Karachi gets misprinted Rs1,000 notes
- Elevated food prices keep India inflation high
- Declining property prices - 30pc of European office space may be 'obsolete': LaSalle
- Cost of living crisis: Sports and music lessons for Chinese children in sharp decline
- Climate change makes fashion less seasonal thanks to unpredictable weather pattern
- 'Hybrid' US sheep breeder used endangered genetic material, faces jail
- Staff at a Virginia wildlife centre pretend to be red foxes as they care for an orphaned kit
- Belgium Euro 2024 alternate jersey is leaked. Is it a tribute to comic hero Tintin?
- Paganini's violin gets X-ray treatment in quest of sound secrets