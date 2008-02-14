- A decade after Mandela's death, his pro-Palestinian legacy lives on
- Sunderland sack manager Mowbray, Swansea part ways with Duff
- Soccer: 'They love it': Matildas coach defends throwing rookies in at deep end
- Pakistan Women cricketers make history, win first-ever T20I series against New Zealand
- Inflation in Japan's capital slows even better than expected
- Britain announces stricter visa measures to reduce net migration
- Weak currency, inflation woes in focus as Egypt's Sisi set for third term
- Turkiye inflation ticks up to 62pc in Nov, but independent economists say it's actually 129pc
- Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels to hit new record in 2023, China's share at 31pc