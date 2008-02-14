Sehar Timings Mar 26 - Ramazan 4
LHR
04:36 AM
KHI
05:12 AM
ISB
04:38 AM
PWR
04:44 AM
QTA
05:07 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Latest

Lead Story

PTI undeterred by 'obstacles', threat alert ahead of Minar-i-Pakistan power show

PTI undeterred by 'obstacles', threat alert ahead of Minar-i-Pakistan power show

Trending

Property dispute devours seven lives in Pakpattan

Property dispute devours seven lives in Pakpattan

Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon

Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon

Top Stories

ATC grants interim bail to PTI chairman in three cases

ATC grants interim bail to PTI chairman in three cases

PM Shehbaz for collective efforts against climate change as annual Earth Hour today

PM Shehbaz for collective efforts against climate change as annual Earth Hour today

PTI moves Supreme Court against delay in Punjab elections

PTI moves Supreme Court against delay in Punjab elections

Qureshi slams Punjab government's tactics to fail PTI rally

Qureshi slams Punjab government's tactics to fail PTI rally

Fed govt bans GB CM, Governor from carrying security to other provinces

Fed govt bans GB CM, Governor from carrying security to other provinces

Punjab govt issues threat alert ahead of PTI's Minar-i-Pakistan rally

Punjab govt issues threat alert ahead of PTI's Minar-i-Pakistan rally

Our Pick

Latest and Popular Videos

Lahore: Faisal Javed addresses public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

Lahore: Faisal Javed addresses public gathering at Minar-e-P

History will be made on Minar Pakistan again today, Ch Parvez Elahi

History will be made on Minar Pakistan again today, Ch Parve

Imran should tell nation about his four years of misrule, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Imran should tell nation about his four years of misrule, sa

Rana Sanaullah lashes out at Imran Khan

Rana Sanaullah lashes out at Imran Khan

Containers are installed due to security concerns, Amir Mir

Containers are installed due to security concerns, Amir Mir

Cricket

Ihsanullah becomes second Pakistani bowler to pick wicket on first ball in T20I debut

Ihsanullah becomes second Pakistani bowler to pick wicket on first ball in T20I debut

Shipley sinks Sri Lanka in New Zealand's Auckland romp

Shipley sinks Sri Lanka in New Zealand's Auckland romp

Afghan skipper Rashid hails maiden T20 win against Pakistan

Afghan skipper Rashid hails maiden T20 win against Pakistan

Latest Shows

Dunya News
Dunya News
Dunya News
Dunya News

Pakistan

Was not 'asked' to resign as AGP, clarifies Shehzad Atta Elahi

Was not 'asked' to resign as AGP, clarifies Shehzad Atta Elahi

Read More

World

Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if charged with a crime

Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if charged with a crime

Read More

Health

UN head says survival depends on how people manage water

UN head says survival depends on how people manage water

Read More

Entertainment

After 'Laal Kabootar', Ahmed Ali Akbar, Mansha Pasha to star in 'Idiot'

After 'Laal Kabootar', Ahmed Ali Akbar, Mansha Pasha to star in 'Idiot'

Read More

Business

Electricity prices likely to go up for KP consumers

Electricity prices likely to go up for KP consumers

Read More

Crime

Property dispute devours seven lives in Pakpattan

Property dispute devours seven lives in Pakpattan

Read More

Sports

Ex-WWE chief McMahon pays back $17.4 million in investigation costs

Ex-WWE chief McMahon pays back $17.4 million in investigation costs

Read More

Technology

France bans TikTok, Twitter, other apps from government staff phones

France bans TikTok, Twitter, other apps from government staff phones

Read More

Weird

'Scream as loud as you can': five boys rescued from NYC tunnel

'Scream as loud as you can': five boys rescued from NYC tunnel

Read More

Dunya Blog

The mother of all crises in Pakistan

The mother of all crises in Pakistan

Climate change – challenges and solutions in Pakistan

Climate change – challenges and solutions in Pakistan

Uncertainty drives the masses to despair

Uncertainty drives the masses to despair

Political polarisation and the cost country pays

Political polarisation and the cost country pays